Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.86), with a volume of 1859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($3.82).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($627.29). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £493.68 ($627.29). Also, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,284.63). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,705. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

