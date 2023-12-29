Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $195.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

