Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.55 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $737.56 million, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,569,902.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,273.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

