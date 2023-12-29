Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.0% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

