Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $652,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,240.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,240.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,504,884. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

