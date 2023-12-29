Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMED

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.