American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 530,016 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.11 and a beta of 2.25. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

