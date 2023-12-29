American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $217.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

