Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 1,114.33

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.33 ($14.16).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.87) to GBX 1,220 ($15.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at BAE Systems
In related news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,607.37). Insiders purchased 2,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.