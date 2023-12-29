Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $75.38

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,099,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.87 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

