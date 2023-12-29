Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) PT at C$57.33

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock opened at C$50.06 on Tuesday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.33. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3263795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

