Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $19.49

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.49.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE:EURN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Euronav has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 54.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $4,220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 147.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $407,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

