Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $112.45

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.