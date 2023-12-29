Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $20.29

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.82. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $585.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 34,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,056.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 34,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,056.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 124,411 shares of company stock worth $1,644,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.