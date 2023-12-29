Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT at $43.40

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,862,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,596.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,013 shares of company stock worth $7,559,526. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

