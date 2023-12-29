Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $145.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.00 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

