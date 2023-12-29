Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $82.40

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $80.47 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $47,501,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 396,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $22,965,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

