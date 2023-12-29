Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$50.19

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TOY opened at C$34.68 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$970.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1963636 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

