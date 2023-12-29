Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 91

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.16).
A number of analysts have commented on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of THG from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 69 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THG
THG Stock Up 0.7 %
THG Company Profile
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than THG
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.