Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 91

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.16).

A number of analysts have commented on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of THG from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 69 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get THG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THG

THG Stock Up 0.7 %

THG Company Profile

THG opened at GBX 87.64 ($1.11) on Tuesday. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 40.72 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.10 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.69. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -194.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

(Get Free Report

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.