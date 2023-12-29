Analyzing DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DTS and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTS N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 15.85% 14.70% 5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DTS and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTS 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 1 5 15 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $143.73, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than DTS.

This table compares DTS and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.51 $2.53 billion $4.78 27.90

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than DTS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats DTS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems. The company also installs, operates, and maintains computer systems and networks; manufactures, develops, sells, and leases information related equipment comprising computers and software; processes and provides information and commercial transactions; produces, sells, and leases multimedia related content; and acquires, develops, licenses, manages, and transfers intellectual property, such as copyrights and know-how. In addition, it engages in worker dispatch business; and contracting for planning, investigating, researching, training, educating, and consulting activities related to information systems. Further, the company offers enterprise resource planning solutions; and network integration services. It serves finance, telecommunications, and public sector comprising medical welfare, pension authorities, and local governments. DTS Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

