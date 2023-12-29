Analyzing E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E.On and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -53.40 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion 1.35 $215.40 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than E.On.

Dividends

Profitability

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares E.On and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 9.27% 9.18% 3.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for E.On and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats E.On on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

