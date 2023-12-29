Analyzing Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.63% 11.29% 4.86% Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $2.09 7.30 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

