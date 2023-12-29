Analyzing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $8.66 million 7.20 $27.73 million N/A N/A Xunlei $361.64 million 0.31 $21.46 million $0.19 8.89

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xunlei.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -200.39% -50.27% -22.46% Xunlei 3.16% 3.87% 2.61%

Risk and Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xunlei beats Great Elm Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing services and products, live streaming services, and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

