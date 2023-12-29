Analyzing Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) and Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) and Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and Matson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matson $3.11 billion 1.24 $1.06 billion $8.70 12.65

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.0% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Matson 10.06% 13.53% 7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and Matson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft 4 1 0 0 1.20 Matson 0 2 1 0 2.33

Matson has a consensus target price of $109.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Matson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Matson beats Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services. In addition, it provides inland container transportation services through truck and train. As of December 31, 2022, the company's fleet comprised 251 container ships with a total capacity of 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU); and a container capacity of approximately 3.0 million TEU. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

