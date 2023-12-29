Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 90 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.