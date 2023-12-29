Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,552,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.