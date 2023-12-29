Apeiron RIA LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.37.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

