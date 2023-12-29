Apeiron RIA LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

