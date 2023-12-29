Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MKC opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

