Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 103.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $31,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 45.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

