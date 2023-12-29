Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,016 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.1% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.