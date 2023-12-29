Archer-Daniels-Midland Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 31,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 336% compared to the average daily volume of 7,115 put options.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

