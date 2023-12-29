Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.05. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

