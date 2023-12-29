ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 63.68.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 77.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 60.11. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 78.35.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $62,965,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

