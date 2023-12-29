Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $127.36 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.