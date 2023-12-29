Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.00

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 294.20 ($3.74), with a volume of 148035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.20 ($3.75).
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, September 29th.
In related news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.41), for a total value of £216,034.80 ($274,504.19). Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
