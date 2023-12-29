ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ASOMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 500 ($6.35) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 445 ($5.65) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

