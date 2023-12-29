Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $17.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.