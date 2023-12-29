Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,358,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

