Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,012 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.