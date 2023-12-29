Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,049,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $789.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $691.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

