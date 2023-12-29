Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $42,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

