Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 119 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $814.41 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

