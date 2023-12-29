Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,306 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $33,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

