Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

ELS stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.