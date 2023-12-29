Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $26.62 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $128.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

