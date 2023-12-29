Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $517.41 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

