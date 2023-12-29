Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.37 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $273.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.