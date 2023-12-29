Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $30.77 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.59 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

