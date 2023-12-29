Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $33.72 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,110 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $563,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $261,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

